August 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 26, 2014

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 101.092

Payment Date August 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0669364068

