SEOUL Aug 21 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) on Sunday denied illegal stock trading charges made by the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office against one of its South Korean entities, Deutsche Securities Korea, and four of its employees.

Yonhap news agency earlier reported that the charges related to options trades that caused the main KOSPI index to plunge 2.7 percent at the close of trade on Nov. 10, erasing $27 billion of stock market capitalisation. The prosecutors office was not immediately available for comment.

"DSK (Deutsche Securities Korea) denies the charges, which will be defended. DSK did not authorize or condone any breach of market regulation," the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

In February, DSK was fined some $1 million by the Korea Exchange (KRX) for failing to notify it in time about huge derivatives trades. The fine followed a ruling by the country's top financial regulator that the Deutsche unit manipulated the stock market.

Regulators also handed down a record six month ban, halting the bank from trading shares and derivatives for its own account in April.

(Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by David Chance and Hans-Juergen Peters)