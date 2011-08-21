SEOUL, Aug 22 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Seoul shares fell for a second day on Friday, posting their worst daily percentage loss since the global financial crisis in late 2008, as fears grew over a possible U.S. recession and the lack of a breakthrough in the euro zone fiscal crisis. *Wall Street ended a fourth week of losses on a down note on Friday as most buyers left the market before the weekend on growing fears of another U.S. recession and destabilization in Europe's financial system. *Brent rose in choppy trading on Friday, managing a small weekly gain as the dollar fell to a record low against the yen.

*Equity markets slid anew and gold set a second-straight record high on Friday as fears of a possible U.S. slide into recession and concerns related to Europe's debt crisis kept investors on edge.

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Kia Motors union OKs new wage deal, averts strike >S.Korea Woori sale collapses again >S.Korea Q2 household income snaps falling streak >StanChart Korean unit employees to end strike >POSCO says no production loss from fire >N.Korea agree to US talks on recovering GI remains >S.Korea suspends program trading as market plunges

TOP NEWS REUTERS KOREA >Kia Motors union OKs new wage deal, averts strike >S.Korea Woori sale collapses again >S.Korea Q2 household income snaps falling streak >StanChart Korean unit employees to end strike >POSCO says no production loss from fire >N.Korea agree to US talks on recovering GI remains >S.Korea suspends program trading as market plunges

MARKETS >Seoul shares fall 6.2 pct, worst loss since 2008 >Korea won extends fall to 4th week as risk shunned IN THE KOREAN PRESS >South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is set to ink $12 billion worth of energy and construction contracts during a visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan this week. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc were No.1 and No. 2 respectively in global TV market share during the second quarter, according to a market research company.