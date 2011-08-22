SYDNEY Aug 22 Arrow Energy, a venture between Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has made a A$520 million ($543 million) offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy in a grab for resources to fuel Arrow's Australian gas-export project.

The offer price of A$1.48 per share represents a 67 percent premium to Bow's last traded share price of A$0.885 a share.

"Arrow is seeking to enter confidential discussions with Bow Energy and will continue to provide updates as appropriate," Arrow said in a statement, adding Bow's coal-seam gas resources would enable it to expand its Curtis Island project.

