SEOUL Aug 22 The planned sale of a controlling stake in Hynix Semiconductor Inc appears to have hit a snag, with creditors-turned-shareholders yet to reach an agreement on the bid structure, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"We haven't yet been able to send out guidelines for the final bidding, which we had planned to do by August 20," an official at one of the shareholders told Reuters.

Potential buyers SK Telecom and STX Corp are currently in due diligence to take control of the world's No.2 memory chip maker.

Controversy over the possible sale of new shares in Hynix in conjunction with major shareholders' existing stake, worth up to $2.3 billion, prompted the resignation of the chief executive of one major shareholder, state-run Korea Finance Corp.

In their third attempt to find a new owner for the South Korean firm shareholders unveiled plans to sell new shares to give bidders more options.

Ryu Jae-han, then chief executive at Korea Finance Corp, told reporters recently that shareholders would limit foreign investors to a financial role in the auction.

Korea Economic Daily reported late Sunday that final bids were expected to be pushed back to early October, following Ryu's departure and fears of the impact of a global downturn on Hynix's highly cyclical business.

Another source with direct knowledge of the deal said a recent rout in global stock markets, which hit Hynix shares hard, had emerged as another barrier to the auction.

Leading shareholder Korea Exchange Bank said earlier that the final bids would be due around mid-September after due diligence was completed. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)