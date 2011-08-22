August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 18, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 102.125

Payment Date August 26, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25

billion Norwegian crown when

fungible

Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance

Programme

ISIN XS0533338934

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)