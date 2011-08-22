August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 18, 2017
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 102.125
Payment Date August 26, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.25
billion Norwegian crown when
fungible
Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN XS0533338934
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)