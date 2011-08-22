August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 2, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.396

Payment Date September 2, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Data supplied by International Insider.