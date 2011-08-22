August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance NV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date September 1, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 101.354
Reoffer price 99.729
Yield 3.435 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 1, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0669864976
Data supplied by International Insider.