August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.425
Yield 2.649 pct
Payment Date August 31, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank International & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.85 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0552381385
