August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 01, 2015
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.617
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.9 bp
over the 0.5 pct August 2014
Treasury
Payment Date September 01, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International &
Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0670227858
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)