(Corrects payment date September 01, 2011 (Not September 01, 2015)

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 01, 2015

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.617

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.9 bp

over the 0.5 pct August 2014

Treasury

Payment Date September 01, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International &

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0670227858

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Data supplied by International Insider.