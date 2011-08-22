August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.25

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 113.5bp

Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date August 29, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW, Nomura & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

ISIN XS0669743246

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)