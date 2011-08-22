August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.25
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
113.5bp
Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date August 29, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW, Nomura & RBC Capital
Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
ISIN XS0669743246
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)