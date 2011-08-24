NEW DELHI Aug 24 The business process outsourcing (BPO) arm of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's top software exporter, has seen no immediate impact of the global economic turmoil on its business, the unit's chief said on Wednesday.

"We are seeing good traction," Abid Ali Neemuchwala, global head of business process outsourcing services at TCS , told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of an industry conference, without providing any financial outlook.

TCS's BPO arm had revenues of $925 million in the year that ended in March, and 34,000 employees. It has 175 clients and counts Citigroup and Dow Chemical among customers. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Anurag Kotoky; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)