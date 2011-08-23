* Calls on directors for deadline on offer, to seek new buyers

* Pyrrho says terms of agreement lapsed on Aug 12

* Says looking for clarity on future of Business Exchange

Aug 23 Pyrrho Investments Ltd, the second-biggest shareholder of bid target MWB Business Exchange has called on the office supplier's directors to put a deadline on MWB Group's proposal after it failed to come out with a firm offer.

Pyrrho Investment, which owns an 11.4 percent stake in Business Exchange as on Aug. 3, said it also called on the independent directors of Business Exchange to seek alternative buyers for the company.

The agreement regarding the proposed offer terms had lapsed on Aug. 12.

"Business Exchange's shareholders have been more than patient in allowing MWB to formulate a possible offer. They now deserve some clarity on the possible offer and the future of Business Exchange," Paul Cummins, Pyrrho's investment director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

On July 13, MWB sweetened its offer for Business Exchange to 1.75 new MWB units and 12.7 pence in cash per Business Exchange share -- which is about 80.1 pence per share, after Pyrrho said it would reject the initial bid.

The new offer values the company at 52 million pounds, compared with MWB's earlier bid, made on April 28.

Business Exchange has a portfolio of over 70 centres throughout the UK, with a majority of its centres in prime West End and City in London.

Business Exchange shares were indicated down 0.65 percent, while MWB shares closed at 38 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin and Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)