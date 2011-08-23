* Raises to "buy" from "hold"

Aug 23 Strong sales momentum, stabilizing gross margins and a window for growth in China adds luster to Coach Inc's (COH.N) stock, Jefferies & Co said and raised its rating on the upscale handbag and accessories maker's shares to "buy" from "hold."

Coach's North American business has good momentum and it continues to gain share of the accessories market through product innovation, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said in a note to clients.

The analyst expects results to remain solid in the company's North American business and said gross margins pressures are easing as Coach moves towards its goal of moving half of its manufacturing outside China.

Coach's gross margins have been pressured by higher raw material costs, wage inflation in China, where it makes most of its products, as well as lower sales in Japan, where margins are higher.

The March 11 earthquake in Japan and the tsunami and nuclear disaster that followed took a toll on Coach's sales in Japan but the company's strategy to grow its men's business in the country might pay off in fiscal 2012, Konik said.

The company, known for its signature handbags, has recently accelerated its distribution in Asia, with a particular focus on China, its largest potential growth engine, Konik said.

"Coach's opportunity here is materializing faster than we had anticipated," added the analyst, who maintained his $60.00 price target on Coach.

The company's shares, which have lost nearly a third of their value over the past month, closed at $47.20 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The recent market pullback has created a compelling buying opportunity with (Coach) shares," Konik said.

