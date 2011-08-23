August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North-Rhine

Westphalia

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 03, 2015

Coupon 3- month Euribor + 18bp

Issue price 99.966

Reoffer price 99.966

Payment Date September 02, 2011

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NWB14Q7

