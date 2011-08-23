BRIEF-Shanghai AJ Group buys 28.6 pct stake in securities firm
* Says it acquired 28.6 percent stake in a securities firm for 1.43 billion yuan
August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North-Rhine
Westphalia
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 03, 2015
Coupon 3- month Euribor + 18bp
Issue price 99.966
Reoffer price 99.966
Payment Date September 02, 2011
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NWB14Q7
CAIRO, Feb 8 Egypt's Finance Ministry plans to sell $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions, and the auction deadline is Feb. 13, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.1 million dinars versus 2.3 million dinars year ago