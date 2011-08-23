August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Teliasonera AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 2, 2016
Coupon 3-month STIBOR + 110 bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month STIBOR + 110 bp
Payment Date September 2, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.