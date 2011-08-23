August 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Teliasonera AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 2, 2016

Coupon 3-month STIBOR + 110 bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month STIBOR + 110 bp

Payment Date September 2, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

