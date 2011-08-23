August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Akademiska Hus
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 15, 2041
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price Undisclosed
Payment Date August 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.