August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Akademiska Hus

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 15, 2041

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Payment Date August 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.