* Says to also sell materials through a separate agreement

* Says agreements to run through end of 2017

* Terms of agreements were not disclosed

(Rewrites throughout, updates shares)

Aug 23 LED supplier Universal Display Corp (PANL.O) said it will license certain technologies and sell materials to a unit of Samsung (005930.KS), to enable the Korean electronics company to develop next generation flat-panel displays.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based Universal's stock was up 24 percent at $43.07 on Tuesday morning, making it one of the top percentage gainers on Nasdaq.

Universal has more than 1,000 patents for technologies and materials, which are vital for manufacturing organic light emitting device (OLED) panels used in smartphones and tablets.

OLED panels, which are expected to overtake liquid-crystal displays (LCD), are more energy efficient than conventional LCDs and have clearer picture quality.

Samsung has a near monopoly in the market for panels with active-matrix OLED (AMOLED), a technology which is increasingly being used in high-end smartphones and tablets and has been touted as the future of large-sized TV display.

The agreements to license patents of OLEDs and sell materials will run through the end of 2017, Universal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

((divya.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: divya.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UNIVERSALDISPLAY/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.