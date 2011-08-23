August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 20, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.922

Reoffer price 100.222

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0136940282

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 1.375 pct

Yield 1.37 pct

Reoffer price 100.0240

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0136940258

* * * *

Comman Terms

Payment Date September 20, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

