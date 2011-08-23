MUMBAI Aug 23 Oil explorer Cairn India said its chief financial officer Indrajit Banerjee had resigned from his position as executive director and CFO from Tuesday to take up a new position elsewhere.

Banerjee joined Cairn early in 2007 after the company listed its shares on Indian stock exchanges and played a major role in putting in place the funding plan for the firm's development in Rajasthan, Cairn India said in an exchange filing.

"With the first phase of Rajasthan development now producing 125,000 barrels of oil per day, Indrajit has decided to move on to pursue a new opportunity," the firm added.

British parent Cairn Energy Plc had agreed to sell a majority stake in Cairn India to miner Vedanta Resources but regulatory approval from the Indian government has delayed the deal.

The finalisation of the sale could come by the end of September, if state-controlled partner ONGC gives its consent, Cairn's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

