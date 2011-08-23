August 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommunekredit

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 2, 2014

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.685

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 2, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

HSBC & Nordea Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)