(Adds background and details from conference call)

Aug 23 Avago Technologies Ltd (AVGO.O) forecast a strong fourth quarter, helped by higher revenue growth at its wireless communications business, sending the semiconductor maker's shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.

Avago, which designs, develops and supplies analog semiconductor devices, hopes to benefit from gains in proprietary designs in the wireless market and expects a high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth in the business.

Chief Executive Hock Tan said on a conference call that despite the bleak economic environment hurting electronics supply chain, Avago gained traction with its large OEM customers.

The company sees fourth-quarter revenue to increase to $615-$633 million, largely above analysts' average expectation of $620 million.

Third-quarter net income rose to $144 million, or 57 cents a share, from $123 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 68 cents a share.

Revenue was up 10 percent at $603 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $592.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Singapore-based company were trading at $31.50 after the bell. They had closed at $29.26 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

