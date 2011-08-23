SYDNEY Aug 24 The Australian government has indicated it would oppose any private equity takeover of Australia's Qantas Airways after some bid speculation, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

Concern is mounting that a takeover offer may not be far off, The Australian said, after the airline's shares tumbled on the prospect of a trade union backlash against its plan to cut 1,000 jobs and effectively move its Asian hub offshore.

The prospect of a Qantas takeover was discussed at senior levels within the government, with the transport minister and the treasurer both inclined to oppose any private equity offer, The Australian said in a front-page story.

The government is expected to throw out any private equity bids as not being in the national interest and are looking at ways to block any deals should they arise, the daily added.

Chief Executive Alan Joyce was quoted by the newspaper as saying that talk of a bid was purely speculative.

A consortium including Macqaurie Group and private equity firm Texas Pacific Group mounted a failed takeover bid for Qantas in 2007. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Mark Bendeich)