SEOUL Aug 24 South Korea's Hanwha Chemical
will join the first round of bidding for Indonesian
chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha, a source familiar with the
matter said, in a potential $700 million deal.
The first-round of bids for Sulfindo are due before the end
of this week, with the deal attracting foreign players including
Thai industrial conglomerate Siam Cement .
"Hanwha will make a non-binding offer," the source told
Reuters, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the
issue.
A Hanwha spokesman said the chemical firm was still looking
into the issue but would not comment further.
Sulfindo is controlled by the Victoria Group, owned by
Indonesia's Tanojo family, who also own small lender Bank
Victoria and brokerage Victoria Securities. Macquarie
is the sell-side adviser for the deal, three sources
told Reuters earlier.
