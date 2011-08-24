TOKYO Aug 24 Fifteen years ago, a growing sense
of isolation due to old age prompted Kayoko Okawa, then 66, to
knock on the door of a local volunteer center and timidly ask if
it was possible for someone her age to start an online community
for seniors.
The energetic 81-year-old is now president of the "Computer
Grandmas Group" and says connecting this way can ease loneliness
for Japan's increasing number of seniors who live alone -- and,
more importantly, stave off a lonely death, with the bodies
often not found for days.
"I like to remember how we used to write letters - including
photos, pictures," Okawa said. "It was the personal touches that
mattered."
Turned down 15 years ago by many groups with comments like
"there's no way a granny like you could do it," Okawa's
tentative questions were met by friendly enthusiasm and advice
from two young men, who immediately offered to help set up the
network and print business cards for her.
Advocating the use of IT technology among the elderly, the
Computer Grandmas, who now number over 250 women -- and men --
across Japan, hold twice-monthly classes to teach seniors how to
use the internet. They also maintain a listserve which has
become a thriving online community.
"I suppose it spread because everyone felt lonely. It's a
time of life when everyone, whether male or female, feels a
little alone," Okawa said.
"We talk about the 'ageing society' and the 'need for
psychological support' and such... but the truth lies in
everyone being just a bit lonely."
When Okawa first began her quest, personal computers were
still quite expensive and could cast upwards of 600,000 yen
($7,800 in current terms), way beyond the cost of pensioners.
She and a group of volunteers made the rounds of companies
to ask for donations of used computers. When they visited the
Japanese branch of Microsoft, they struck gold.
"We arrived at their storage rooms. It was like entering a
room full of treasure," Okawa recalled.
GRIM REALITY
Behind the group's light-hearted approach lies awareness of
the grim reality that the number of deaths among seniors living
alone has become an increasingly urgent social problem, with
their bodies sometimes not discovered for days.
Last year, 4.6 million elderly lived alone across Japan, and
the number of those who died at home rose 61 percent between
2003 and 2010, from 1,364 to 2,194, according to the Bureau of
Social Welfare and Public Health in Tokyo.
A deep-seated Japanese reluctance to interfere in the lives
of others, even neighbours, means that some of these people may
go through their days without talking to anybody.
Looser family bonds and smaller families also play a role.
The 2010 national census showed that the number of single person
households had increased once again, accounting for 31 percent
of all households in Japan.
Yuki Ishikawa, the 66-year-old director of Tanshinken, a
group that advocates to make life easier for those living solo,
says a sense of independence and fight is needed by the
middle-aged and elderly living alone, at least in the Tokyo
area.
"It's about how to support yourself on your own, to not be
shamed by a society standardized to a 'two parents, two
unmarried children' stereotype," she added.
In this way, the internet plays a key role in both
psychological and practical support, particularly in times of
emergency such as the March 11 disaster following a massive 9.0
earthquake and tsunami.
With land lines down, people of all ages went online to
verify the safety of friends and loved ones via sites such as
Facebook and Twitter.
Okawa's group has held "Twitter Salons" for seniors twice
since March but admits it's still hard to tell if Twitter works
well for the older generation, since it may be too fast a medium
that updates too quickly for seniors. The listserve, by
contrast, is slow.
Others say that limited internet access remains a hurdle.
"The older generation has been left behind by the internet
age. This needs to be changed," said Keiko Higuchi, 79 and
director of the Women's Association for Better Aging Society.
But awareness of the internet's usefulness may change this.
According to the ministry of Internal Affairs, while only 39
percent of Japanese above 65 had access to the internet in Japan
last year, some 67 percent used some form of online community to
keep in touch after the quake.
Now, Okawa says some members of her group log on to their
computers first thing in the morning to check what e-mails they
had received during the night.
"Even if it's just through your fingertips, being connected
to someone else is important," she added.
(Editing by Elaine Lies)