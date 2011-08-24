BRIEF-Diamond Offshore Drilling sees recovery in either 2019 or 2020 - Conf call
* Diamond Offshore Drilling - not anticipating material changes to base cost trend in the coming quarters - conf call
Aug 24 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Finance Co., Ltd , Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd., Sumishin Panasonic Financial Service Co., Ltd, Orient Corporation
* Moody's downgrades Japanese bank-affiliated finance companies and continues to place them on review for downgrade following bank downgrades
HAMBURG, Feb 6 Volkswagen is planning to cap the pay package of its chief executive at 10 million euros ($10.7 million) and keep pay for management board members below that, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc discloses 6 percent passive stake in BankUnited Inc as of December 31, 2016