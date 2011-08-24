Aug 24 Pacific Sunwear of California Inc's shares fell nearly 18 percent in pre-market trading, a day after the retailer forecast a weak third quarter as it takes more discounts to drive sales in the crucial back-to-school season.

PacSun, which has been posting losses for more than two years, has been losing ground to peers like Abercrombie & Fitch's Hollister and Zumiez Inc amid a competitive promotional environment.

"We expect the overly promotional mall-based environment to persist and (PacSun) to be caught in a reactionary mode at the expense of margins," said Oppenheimer analyst Pamela Quintiliano.

The brokerage lowered its rating on the company's stock to "perform" from "outperform" and said PacSun's performance may be overshadowed by its rivals.

Wedbush Securities also cut its price target on the retailer's shares to $2.00 from $2.17.

The company's merchandise, mainly surf- and skate-related clothes and accessories, has failed to strike a chord with customers in recent times and it has been forced to offer discounts to attract shoppers.

The retailer is also grappling with rising input costs and declining consumer confidence during the back-to-school period, the second largest selling season in the U.S. behind the year-end holiday sales.

PacSun expects to lose 10-18 cents a share on an adjusted basis in the current third quarter, while analysts' had expected a loss of 6 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We have experienced a tougher start to back-to-school (season)," Chief Executive Gary Schoenfeld said on the company's second quarter earnings call.

The company also expects sales at stores open at least a year to fall in the mid- to high-single digits during the period.

Shares of Anaheim, California-based company were trading down at $1.79 before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $2.17 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)