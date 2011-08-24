(Payment date August 31, 2011 (Not August 21, 2011)

August 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 31, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.307

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.7 bp

over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 Bund

Payment Date August 31, 2011

Lead Manager(s) CSFB, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank &

Rabobank

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.