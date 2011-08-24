(Payment date August 31, 2011 (Not August 21, 2011)
August 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank (COE)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 31, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.307
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 80.7 bp
over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 Bund
Payment Date August 31, 2011
Lead Manager(s) CSFB, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank &
Rabobank
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
