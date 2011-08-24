* Looking to significantly reduce debt over 5-7 yrs

BANGALORE, Aug 24 Freescale Semiconductor FSL.N, which made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange three months ago, will still look to pay down much of its $6.6 billion of debt even in an uncertain economy.

"We would like to get the debt down to just a couple of billion dollars over the next 5-7 years," Chief Executive Rich Beyer told Reuters at a company event in the Indian city of Bangalore.

Operating in a highly volatile sector that has few debt-heavy companies, the big debt hangover acquires more significance for Freescale, which has a market value of less than $3 billion.

Only five years ago, the company, which competes with Texas Instruments Inc TXN.N and STMicroelectronics NV (STM.PA), was taken private after a $17.6 billion buyout by a private equity consortium that included Blackstone Group (BX.N), Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] and TPG Capital [TPG.UL].

The semiconductor industry has been beaten down in recent months amid fears of an inventory build-up prompted by the Japanese earthquake in March, and concern that IT spending could be hobbled if the global economy limps back into recession.

The Dow Jones US Semiconductor Index .DJUSSC has dropped 17 percent in three months, while the broad S&P 500 Index .INX has lost 12 percent.

Beyer, previously CEO at rival Intersil Corp (ISIL.O), said Freescale's strong cash position would insulate its debt servicing plans from any dramatic drop in fortunes.

"Freescale will still be in a position where we are generating more than enough cash to invest in operations, service debt and still have money left to do some acquisitions or continue to pay down debt," said the former United States Marine Corps officer.

"Ultimately, we think debt in the region of several billion dollars is perfectly okay for us to run the company."

CAUTIOUS ON CAPACITY

Customers stocked up after the Japan earthquake triggered fears of a supply crunch. There is now an inventory correction, and Freescale has forecast third-quarter revenue to be flat to slightly down from second quarter.

Beyer said he was seeing mixed signals for the fourth quarter, with some customers reckoning demand will stabilize, while others are growing more cautious.

He added Freescale had no plans to cut production, but nor is it rushing to add manufacturing capacity. It would continue to invest in engineering across its businesses.

Freescale, whose chips are used in cars, cellphones and consumer gadgets including Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Kindle electronic reader, has seen slowing growth in its autos and industrial businesses, but the soaring popularity of smartphones is good for its networking and multimedia divisions, Beyer said.

