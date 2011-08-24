Aug 24 BofA Merrill Lynch expects a bumpy road ahead for Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N) as they get hit by increased volatility caused by the Standard & Poors downgrade of the U.S. debt rating.

The brokerage cut its price targets on Wall Street giants as it expects spiking volatility to hurt their fixed income and investment banking segments.

The large U.S. banks have led U.S. stock indices lower in the last few weeks as weak U.S. economic data and fears about the health of European banks took their toll.

Concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy, declining equity and credit markets and weak merger activity will pressure third-quarter results for the banks, the brokerage said.

Shares of the banks were up more than 2 percent each in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The KBW Banking Index .BKX also rose 2 percent on the strength in bank stocks.

Bank Price Target

New Old

Goldman Sachs $148 $153

Morgan Stanley $25 $26

JP Morgan $51 $55

Citigroup $50 $53

