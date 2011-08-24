Aug 24 Rochdale Securities analyst Richard Bove said the selling in bank stocks was overdone and it was time to start buying into many banks.

U.S. banks have led stock indices lower in the last few weeks as weak U.S. economic data and fears about the health of European banks took their toll.

Bove said the stock of some banks -- like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) -- were selling below their liquidation value, the money recovered if the entire company was sold, signalling that the shares were undervalued.

"Many banks are selling below their liquidation values, let alone their franchise values. Many should be bought," Bove said.

The KBW Bank Index .BKX has fallen more than 20 percent this month as the U.S. debt downgrade and fears of an economic slowdown drove bank shares lower.

He added that Citigroup (C.N), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N), State Street Corp (STT.N), Northern Trust (NTRS.O), Synovus Financial (SNV.N) had net cash balances that exceeded their common equity.

Banks like KeyCorp (KEY.N), SunTrust (STI.N) and Regions Financial (RF.N) were selling at discounts to tangible common equity, he noted.

"At this moment liquidity and values are more compelling than the next disaster," veteran bank analyst Bove said in a note to clients.

Shares of most banks were up in morning trade on Wednesday and the KBW Bank Index rose nearly 2 percent.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

