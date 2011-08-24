August 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2013

Coupon 3- month Euribor flat

Reoffer price 99.96

Payment Date August 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0671359031

