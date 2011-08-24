August 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2013
Coupon 3- month Euribor flat
Reoffer price 99.96
Payment Date August 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0671359031
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.