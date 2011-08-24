BRIEF-SUPER LEAGUE GAMING RAISES $5.5 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5.5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $10 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kFA6nB)
August 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Global bond priced on Monday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 02, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.942
Reoffer price 99.942
Spread Minus 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 29.4 bp
over the UST
Payment Date September 02, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanely & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Global
Debt Issuance Facility
ISIN US008281BA42
(Created by Raghavendra Venkata)
* Wereldhave refinances 300 million euros ($321.93 million) syndicated revolving credit facility at improved terms
* Pzena Investment Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Actuant Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lgEh6U) Further company coverage: