August 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Global bond priced on Monday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.942

Reoffer price 99.942

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 29.4 bp

over the UST

Payment Date September 02, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

Morgan Stanely & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's Global

Debt Issuance Facility

ISIN US008281BA42

