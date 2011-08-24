* Q2 adj. EPS $0.16 vs est $0.12

Aug 24 Collective Brands Inc PSS.N said it will review strategic alternatives and close about 475 underperforming stores over the next three years to boost profitability, sending its shares up more than a third in extended trading.

The company will shut down about 400 Payless stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, to improve operating profit by $18-$22 million annually.

It expects to incur related charges of $25-$35 million, including lease terminations, severance and other exit costs.

The Payless domestic segment -- which brings in more than half the company's total revenue -- have seen a decline in sales, contrary to Collective Brand's three other units.

The company said it plans to win back lapsed customers, increase footfall and boost sales at the segment through a new pricing strategy aimed at budget-conscious shoppers.

It also plans to improve the in-store experience by adding new styles to its assortments and working on store seating, lighting and displays.

For the second quarter, the company registered a net loss of $35 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a profit of $21.1 million, or 32 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, it earned 16 cents a share.

Total sales rose 4.9 percent to $882.4 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $865.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. [ID:nASA02QE9]

The holding company of Payless ShoeSource and Performance + LifestyleGroup (PLG) has been actively seeking a chief executive after Matthew Rubel resigned in June. [ID:nL3E7HF372]

Shares of the Topeka, Kansas-based company were trading at $13.85, post-market. They had closed at $10.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

