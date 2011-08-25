WELLINGTON Aug 25 New Zealand kitchen and laundry appliance maker Fisher and Paykel Appliances Ltd < expected group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between NZ$42 million to NZ$52 million ($32 million to $43 million).

It said first quarter trading is likely to be at break even or slightly above, but conditions were difficult.

"The board remains concerned about volatile economic conditions in our key markets, in particular Australia, and potential for further increases in raw material prices," chairman Keith Turner told a shareholders meeting.

He said the appliances business would have an EBIT of between NZ$10 million to NZ$20 million, while the finance arm was also finding soft conditions and would have EBIT around NZ$32 million.

Shares in the company last traded down 1 percent at NZ$0.515.

(Gyles Beckford)