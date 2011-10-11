HONG KONG Oct 11 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's (601288.SS)(1288.HK) shares have been undervalued by their recent fall and do not reflect the company's fundamentals, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Agbank has seen strong growth in its results this year. The recent performance of our share price has seriously deviated from the company's fundamentals," said Board Secretary Li Zhenjiang. "Our stock price is obviously undervalued. To my understanding, Huijin chose to increase its stake because it recognises the value of the stock at the current price."

Central Huijin Investment Co, a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, on Monday added to its controlling stakes in China's top state lenders including Agbank, the first explicit signal that the government is seeking to prop up a market that has struggled for the last two years. [ID:nL3E7LA1CN]

AgBank's Shanghai-listed shares were up 1.6 percent as of 0310 GMT, while its shares in Hong Kong surged more than 10 percent. Shares of the other three major state banks were also sharply higher.

(Reporting by Victoria Bi; Writing by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

