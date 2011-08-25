HONG KONG Aug 25 Hong Kong-based DragonBack Capital said a credit team spinning out of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors would join its hedge fund platform in October.

Sparx Asia Investment Advisors is an unit of Japanese money manager Sparx Group .

The team, headed by Darryl Flint, will operate under the name Double Haven. It managed about $230 million at the end of July, DragonBack said in a statement. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)