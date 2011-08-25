In glitzy Singapore, hotels' success recipe is being average
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
August 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 01, 2031
Coupon 3.20 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 01, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announcement, despite signals from Congress that the timeline for tax reform is slipping. IMMIGRATION A U.S. appeals court in San Francisco says it will rule by the end of business on Thursday regarding
* HHV Portfolio was flat in January recording a performance of 0.2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: