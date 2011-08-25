BANGALORE Aug 25 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK filed a revised version of its bankruptcy plan that included a request from JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) that the bank did not play any role in drafting the disclosure statement.

According to court filings, the new paragraph in the statement says that JPMorgan also disagrees with certain descriptions and characterizations of JPMorgan.

JPMorgan has reserved the right to seek findings that are inconsistent with such descriptions and characterizations.

JPMorgan did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Prior to Lehman filing for Chapter 11 protection, JPMorgan served as the company's primary bank. JPMorgan and its affiliates have filed proofs of claims against Lehman of around $29 billion.

A hearing is set for Aug. 30 when Judge James Peck will rule on whether the bankruptcy plan can go to creditors for a vote.

Lehman also said its debtors made certain changes to the statement to address some of the concerns of the U.S. Trustee.

The trustee argued in an Aug. 11 objection that the outline was too vague on certain issues. The issues included the post-bankruptcy role of the committee installed to oversee fee requests from professionals in the case.

Lehman also filed its response to certain objections to its bankruptcy plan by Centerbridge Credit Advisors LLC, Monarch Alternative Capital, among others.

A Lehman spokeswoman said the changes are intended to address all objections related to the Aug. 30 hearing to consider the disclosure statement, and that other objections will be addressed later.

Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008 with $639 billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key catalyst to the financial crisis.

Included among the supporters of the bankruptcy plan are two groups that hold nearly one-third of the roughly $320 billion in overall claims against Lehman. Those groups -- bondholders led by hedge fund Paulson & Co, and derivatives creditors, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) -- proposed their own plans before accepting Lehman's compromise.

The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

((tanya.agrawal@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: tanya.agrawal.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LEHMAN/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.