Aug 25 Shares of Sigma Designs Inc (SIGM.O) slumped more than 13 percent on Thursday, a day after it reported dismal results and forecast weak third-quarter revenue on soft sales of its Internet protocol TV chips.

The company's second-quarter gross margins fell nearly 20 percentage points to 27.8 percent as it wrote down excess inventory valued at $7.8 million.

"We are hard pressed to find a silver lining in Sigma's second-quarter earnings release," Benchmark Co said in a note.

"Until we see evidence that Sigma can regain share from Broadcom Corp BRCM.O, we think the stock will trade in a tight range."

The company makes system-on-chip (SoC) devices -- integrating all components of a computer on a single chip -- used in set-top boxes, Internet protocol TVs, Blu-ray players, and other audio/visual devices.

"We see continued revenue erosion and poor execution in both the IPTV and connected home segments," Lazard Capital Markets said in a research note to clients.

The brokerage, however, added that Sigma's SMP8652 chip for media players is well positioned to capture share at telcos once next generation set-top boxes begin to deploy in 2012.

Shares of the Milpitas, California-based company fell to a near three-year low of $7.33, making it one of the biggest losers on Nasdaq.

More than 788,000 shares had traded by 1445 GMT -- nearly three times normal volumes.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: sayantani.ghosh.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SIGMADESIGNS/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.