August 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Eksportfinans ASA
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date April 05, 2013
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Issue price 100.0340
Reoffer price 100.0340
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp
Payment Date September 02, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE Arca
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Notes The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
ISIN US28264QU939
