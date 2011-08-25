Investors put $7.5 bln in U.S.-based bond funds in week -Lipper

NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors added $7.5 billion in cash to U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the week through Feb. 8, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the sixth straight week of inflows. Stock funds based in the United States took in $2.4 billion during the week, the data showed. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)