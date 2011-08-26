* Rise in DRAM prices helps Elpida stock

* Also boosted by view that stock had fallen too far

TOKYO, Aug 26 Shares in Elpida Memory Inc 6665.T, the world's No.3 maker of dynamic random access memory chips, surged on Friday amid a rise in DRAM spot prices and a view among investors that the stock had fallen too far in recent trade.

The shares, which rose 11.4 percent to 507 yen, had shed more than 40 percent in the one month to Thursday's close, battered by Elpida's move to raise $990 million to finance its expansion in cutting-edge chips for smartphones and tablet PCs.

Its 14-day relative strength index had dropped to 21 as of Thursday, below the 30 line where stocks are deemed oversold.

A trader at a foreign brokerage said that a number of factors were lifting the shares, including Wednesday's news about Abu Dhabi state-owned fund Aabar joining South Korea's STX Corp (011810.KS) to bid for Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS) and a rise in chip spot prices. [ID:nL4E7JO28U]

"Heavily shorted Elpida is being bought back on hopes that there will be some changes in the DRAM industry," he said.

Elpida's surge was on target to be the chipmaker's biggest single-day jump in four months.

Both Elpida and Hynix trail market giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), which has warned of weak chip prices weighing on earnings. [ID:nL3E7IR1WW]

Spot prices for DDR3 2Gigabit type DRAM chips were up 2.7 percent in Thursday evening trade according to DRAMexchange, but the price is still below $1 and analysts say well below cost for many chip makers.

Elpida, like No.2 NAND flash chipmaker Toshiba Corp (6502.T), hopes Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) patent war with supplier Samsung will mean more sales to the maker of iPhones and iPads, sources have said. [ID:nL3E7JH0F5][ID:nSGE76B003]

