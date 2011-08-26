* Acer shares down for 2nd session

* Management issue takes time to resolve, not yet time to buy -fund manager

TAIPEI, Aug 26 Acer shares (2353.TW) tumbled for a second consecutive session on Friday, as investors fretted about prospects for the computer maker to recover in the near future after it reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast a full-year loss. [ID:nL4E7JO0HP]

Shares of Acer, the world's No.2 PC vendor, were down 4.26 percent at 0235 GMT, underperforming the broader market's .TWII 0.16 percent rise. They have fallen almost 70 percent this year, while rival shares of Asustek (2357.TW) have gained 10 percent.

Fund managers said it would take Acer a long time to retrieve its top position in the league table although the company might return to profit next year, and suggested it is not yet time for bargain-hunting as shares of Acer might not rebound until the fourth quarter.

"Acer may be able to clean up its inventory in two to three quarters, but the management issue is more serious and will tkae a longer time to fix," said Mike Fang, a fund manager at Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd, concerned about the cultural difference the company may encounter during the reorganisation in Europe.

Fang said that even though Acer's share price has dropped below a reasonable valuation of T$33, it may not bounce until the fourth quarter when the company shows clearer signs of potential upsides.

Goldman Sachs also expected investors to adopt a "wait and see" approach on Acer, it said in a research report, until they see actual signs of a business turnaround.

Brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and UBS cut their target price on Acer after its worse-than-expected result and guidance. Of the brokerages, UBS has the lowest target price of T$18.

In a research report, UBS analyst Arthur Hsieh said, "Acer has lost control of its execution and earnings visibility," adding it could take a long time for investors to regain confidence in the company.

On Friday, rival Asustek gained 1.61 percent after it said unconsolidated net profit in the second quarter rose 8.4 percent from a year ago, though first-half unconsolidated net profit fell 15 percent. [ID:nL4E7JP277]

