Aug 26 UBS said it had a cautious stance on the European autos sector based on a weaker growth outlook, and downgraded Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA) to "neutral" from "buy" citing likely lower margins.

UBS cut its price target for Peugeot to 21 euros from 33 euros, and said the macro-economic outlook raises the risk of further deterioration in the company's margins.

However, for the European auto companies, the market slowdown might not decimate their earnings, cash flows and share prices as earlier during the 2008-2009 recession, the brokerage said.

UBS upgraded BMW (BMWG.DE) to "neutral" from "sell", saying it expects the company's product mix and fixed cost rebuild to normalise margins to upper single digit over the next two years.

UBS recommended Fiat FIA.MI, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Renault (RENA.PA) partly on earnings upside.

