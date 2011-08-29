* Large carriers could increase low fare overseas routes
* Carriers could face pressure on international yields
* Asia to account for over half of global airline profits
By Aniruddha Basu
MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian full service airlines,
buffeted by high fuel costs and intense competition, face new
headwinds on their lucrative international routes as budget
carriers launch services with rock-bottom fares.
With low-cost carriers launching routes using narrow-body
aircraft to overseas destinations within five hours flying time
of India, full-service players are being forced to respond with
similar no-frills offerings on popular and profitable routes.
Budget airline IndiGo, which in June firmed up a $16.2
billion order for 180 single-aisle Airbus EAD.PA aircraft,
has received government approval to fly to Singapore, Bangkok,
Dubai and Muscat, and is luring passengers with round-trip fares
as low as 9,999 rupees ($220).
By comparison, full service carriers charge between 17,000
and 22,000 rupees for economy class Mumbai-Singapore routes
booked a month in advance.
"The entry of IndiGo will help in growing the market. Low
cost carriers are creating a new market with a new breed of
customers who did not fly international earlier," said Kapil
Kaul, chief executive for the Indian subcontinent and Middle
East at the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).
Under Indian aviation laws, an airline needs to
locally operate for five years before being assigned overseas
routes.
Indian low-cost operator SpiceJet (SPJT.BO), with just six
international flights now among its 200 daily flights, plans to
expand its overseas network and has applied for several
international routes, CEO Neil Mills said.
"Low cost carriers are much better poised to take advantage
of the growth, because India is a very price-sensitive market,"
Mills told Reuters.
Full-service carriers Jet, Air India and Kingfisher Airlines
(KING.NS) already compete on regional international flights with
foreign full-service rivals such as Emirates, Thai Airways
(THAI.BK), Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) and Cathay Pacific
(0293.HK).
Low-cost carriers already flying international routes to
India include Malaysia’s AirAsia (AIRA.KL) as well as flydubai
and Air Arabia AIRA.DU, both based in the United Arab
Emirates. Singapore Airlines also plans a low-cost carrier.
AirAsia, which in June announced a record aircraft order
worth $18.2 billion, is expected to use much of its new fleet to
link Southeast Asia to India and China. [ID: nL3E7I6009].
Asia is expected to account for more than half of global
airline profits this year, according to the International Air
Transport Association.
FULL SERVICE, LOW FARES
Jet Airways (JET.NS), India's biggest carrier by market
share, said it plans to introduce more low fare flights on
shorter international routes to take on emerging rivals such as
IndiGo and SpiceJet.
"Globally the push towards low-cost is real," said Sudheer
Raghavan, chief commercial officer at Jet.
"We will use the narrow bodied aircraft for low fare
routes," Raghavan said, referring to international routes under
five hours.
Lucrative international routes have helped Indian carriers
offset often loss-making domestic routes.
Jet's average revenue per passenger in April-June was $112
for domestic operations, compared with about $275 for
international operations, which account for more than half its
revenue.
Low-cost domestic competition from Spicejet, IndiGo, and
GoAir has forced full service carriers Jet and Kingfisher to
ramp-up no-frills offerings. In exchange for low fares,
travelers pay for their meals, go without perks such as
seat-back video monitors, and often get less leg space.
Struggling state-run Air India, meanwhile, has slashed fares
in recent months in order to arrest falling market share, adding
to price competition.
Nearly three out of four tickets Jet sells locally is in the
low cost segment, while Kingfisher Airlines is expanding
domestic connectivity under its low fare brand Kingfisher Red.
Analysts now predict a pressure on international yields as
well.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in late July, said that the
profitable international segments for legacy carriers are set to
face increasing competition on economy seats from low-cost
domestic and international rivals.
"This sudden surge in LCCs (low-cost carriers) could keep
the international economy yields under check," the bank said.
