BRIEF-BSB Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.37
* BSB Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results - year over year earnings growth of 73%
August 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date August 13, 2015
Extended maturity August 13, 2016
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 50 bp
Issue price 100.197
Payment Date September 02, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Oslo
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 3.0 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN NO0010583222
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - James B. Lally will succeed Peter F. Benoist as CEO