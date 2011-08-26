August 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 13, 2015

Extended maturity August 13, 2016

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 50 bp

Issue price 100.197

Payment Date September 02, 2011

Lead Manager(s) DnB NOR Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010583222

