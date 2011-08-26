* Banks told to include margin deposits in required reserves

* Banks will pay reserves to central bank in batches

* Move marks Beijing's latest attempt to rein in inflation

(Adds details)

BEIJING, Aug 26 China has ordered banks to include their margin deposits in required reserves at the central bank to mop up excessive liquidity, banking sources said on Friday, the latest move in Beijing's campaign to rein in worrisome inflation.

Commercial banks will have to include margin deposits paid by their clients to secure the issuance of banker's acceptance, letters of guarantee and letters of credit in their required reserves.

Such deposits amounted to 4.4 trillion yuan ($688.6 billion) at the end of July, according to central bank data.

It was not immediately clear by how much additional money banks would have to set aside as reserves, but the actual amount would vary from bank to bank.

"We estimate that the step could lock up about 800 billion yuan in bank liquidity," said one banking analyst, who declined to be identified.

Some banks have received the order notice from the People's Bank of China, which requires them to pay deposits to the central bank in batches, the sources said. One of the sources said they had seen the central bank notice.

The Big Four banks -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398.HK), Bank of China (3988.HK), China Construction Bank (0939.HK), Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK) -- and the national postal bank will start paying reserves to the central bank from September 5, according to sources.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment.

China's central bank has raised bank reserve requirement ratios (RRR) nine times since late 2010, taking the ratio to a record 21.5 percent for the country's biggest banks.

On top of that, the central bank has raised interest rates five times since last October. Most analysts believe the room for further policy tightening is limited.

Chinese leaders still view inflation as the top enemy, repeatedly stressing that controlling price pressures remained the top priority, even as economic growth is slowing.

China's annual inflation in China hit a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July.

($1 = 6.390 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Don Durfee and Brian Rhoads)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com)(+8610 6627 1215)(Reuters Messaging: kevin.yao.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/RRR

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.