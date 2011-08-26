Aug 26 In a rare Wall Street upgrade of Research in Motion RIMM.O in the past few months, Sterne Agee raised its rating on the U.S.-listed shares to "buy," saying the BlackBerry maker will gain from its new smartphones featuring the Blackberry 7 operating system.

Shares of the company rose 2.3 percent in early morning trade on Friday on Nasdaq.

Most Wall Street securities analysts have until recently lowered their ratings on the stock as the company's smartphones rapidly lost market share in the United States.

"While we continue to be concerned with the company’s longer-term fundamentals, including risk of further margin compression and competitive risk, we see the company benefitting from near-term product catalysts," analyst Shaw Wu wrote in a note to clients.

Sterne Agee's Wu is among the few analysts who currently rate the stock "buy." According to Thomson Reutes Starmine data, of the 55 brokerages who cover the stock, 29 rate it at "hold," 14 a "sell" or its equivalent ratings, while 12 rate it at "buy."

Analyst Wu, who raised his price target on RIM stock to $35 from $28, said Nokia's NOK1V.HE "disruptive" transition to Windows Phone 7 from its Symbian OS could work in RIM's favor.

Wu expects the refinements in the new Blackberry 7 OS as well as better hardware, improved user interface and the launch of the touchscreen Torch model to bolster RIM's fortunes in the near term.

"RIMM has undoubtedly lost some customers but for loyalists still using 2-3 year old models, these refined updates are a worthy upgrade," Wu said.

Wu also said his checks revealed that carriers want a viable No. 3 alternative as Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) continue their dominance in the space.

On Thursday, RIM also launched a music service that leverages the popularity of Blackberry Messenger and allows users to share songs with other subscribers. [ID:nN1E77N1ZP]

