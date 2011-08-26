* Lawsuit concerned 2 Star patents on tobacco leaf-curing methods

* U.S. Federal court says Reynolds did not infringe

Aug 26 Shares of Star Scientific CIGX.O lost as much as half their value after a U.S. Federal court denied the electronic cigarette maker's appeal for a new trial related to a patent lawsuit against Reynolds American Inc (RAI.N) unit.

The lawsuit concerned two of Star's patents on tobacco-leaf curing methods that claim to prevent the formation of cancer-causing chemicals in the tobacco curing process.

The Federal court also backed an earlier verdict by a district court saying that Star's patents were not infringed by Reynolds. However, the Federal court reversed the district court's ruling that Star's patents were invalid.

Makers of tobacco products have come under the U.S. health regulator's scanner in the past few months with the authority imposing several regulations on their operations.

Shares of Star Scientific were trading down 44 percent at $1.67 on Friday on Nasdaq after touching a low of $1.50.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

